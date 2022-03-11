Local office hopefuls had until noon Friday to officially put their hat in the ring for the 2022 elections.
Three Madison County commission seats will be up for grabs this year. In District 3, Republican incumbent Frank May will be challenged by Democrat Larry Gresham Sr. in November. Republican Brian Kirk will hold onto his District 4 BOC seat for another four years after qualifying unopposed for the position. Republican incumbent Derek Doster will face Democrat Henrietta (Nell) Browne in November for the BOC District 5 seat.
Incumbent Robert Hooper will keep his school board District 1 post for another four years after qualifying unopposed in the non-partisan race. However, incumbent Angie McGinnis will face four challengers for her District 2 seat: Corey Berryman, Scotty Chatham, Dan Lampe and Magalyn Hall.
David Patton Sr. will serve another four years as the county’s Magistrate Judge after qualifying unopposed. George E. Smith qualified unopposed to the county’s soil and water conservation representative.
Republican incumbent Alan Powell, Hartwell, qualified for the House District 33 seat. He is the current District 32 representative, but that district will change to 33 after Jan. 1. It includes Pittman, Ila, Poca, Harrison and Mill precincts. He will be challenged by Republican Dylan Purcell on the May 24 ballot.
Incumbent Republican Rob Leverett, Elberton, qualified unopposed in the new House District 123, which includes Hull, Colbert, Comer, Paoli, Collins, Fork and Danielsville. He is currently the District 33 representative, but that district will be District 123 when new terms begin next year.
Four people, three Republicans and one Democrat, have qualified for the State Senate District 47 seat currently held by Republican Frank Ginn, Danielsville. Ginn will seek to hold that seat, while he’ll face challenges from Charlie Chase, Winder, and Ross Harvin, Commerce, in the May 24 Republican primary. The winner of that race will face Democrat Conolus Scott, Danielsville, in November.
Eight Republicans qualified for the U.S. House District 10 seat, including Timothy Barr, Paul Broun, Mike Collins, David Curry, Vernon Jones, Marc McMain, Alan Sims and Mitchell Swan. Meanwhile, five Democrats have qualified for the position, including Paul Walton of Hull, Jessica Fore, Tabitah Johnson-Green, Phyllis Hatcher and Femi Oduwole.
Incumbent U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock will face a challenge in the Democratic primary from Tamara Johnson-Shealey. And the winner of that race will face one of six Republicans who have qualified for the seat: Gary Black, Josh Clark, Kelvin King, Jonathan “Jon” McCollum, Latham Saddler and Herschel Walker.
Governor Brian Kemp will face four Republican opponents in the May 24 primary for the Governor’s seat: Catherine Davis, David Perdue, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams. The winner will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
Nine Democrats have qualified for the Lt. Governor’s race, including Erick E. Allen, Charlie Bailey, Tyrone Brooks Jr., Tony Brown, Kwanza Hall, Jason T. Hayes, Derrick L. Jackson, R. Malik and Renitta Shannon. Four Republicans have qualified for the position: Burt Jones, Mack McGregor, Butch Miller and Jeanne Seaver.
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will face three challengers in his party’s primary: David C. Belle Isle, Jody Hice and T.J. Hudson. The winner will face one of five Democratic hopefuls: Dee Dawkins-Haigler, John Eaves, Floyd Griffin, Bee Nguyen or Michael Owens.
Incumbent Republican attorney general Chris Carr will be challenged in the primaries by John Gordon. Two Democrats — Jennifer “Jen” Jordan and Christian Wise Smith — are seeking the position.
Three Democrats are seeking to be the Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture: Winfred Dukes, Nakita Hemingway and Fred Swann. The winner will face Republican Tyler Harper in November.
Incumbent Republican insurance commissioner John King will face two primary challengers: Ben Cowart and Patrick Witt. Three Democrats are seeking the position: Raphael Baker, Janice Laws Robinson and Matthew Wilson.
Incumbent Republican state school superintendent Richards Woods will face John D. Barge in his party’s primary in May. The winner will face one of the following Democrats in November: Currey Hitchens, Jaha V. Howard, James Morrow Jr. or Alisha Thomas Searcy.
Five Democrats — William “Will” Boddie Jr., Thomas Dean, Nicole Horn, Lester G. Jackson III and Nadia Surrency — are vying to be the next Georgia Commissioner of Labor. The winner of the primary will face one of the following three Republicans in November: Kartik Bhatt, Mike Coan or Bruce Thompson.
