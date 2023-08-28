Madison County candidates tossed their hats in the ring last week for the 2023 general municipal election. Qualifying for local elections ended last Friday.
Here’s a look at who qualified:
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 3:07 am
Incumbent Cynthia Hobbs was the only one to qualify for the Carlton mayor seat. Tim Seymour and Amanda Willis will also run unopposed for the respective council member post 1 and post 2 seats.
Carlton will have a battle to fill the remainder of the unexpired term for the post 5 seat, which is currently vacant after the resignation of Pete Wagenaar. The two candidates facing off are Ed Soto and Mark Staley.
Carlton residents will also have a question up for vote on November’s ballot. Voters will be asked if they support the stopping of the addition of fluoride into the water produced through the city’s water treatment system.
In Colbert, all three races will be uncontested.
Incumbent Tim Wyatt was the only one to qualify for the mayor seat. For the council member post 1 seat, incumbent Roger Fortson was also the lone qualifier.
Michelle Cole is slated to run unopposed to fill the council member post 2 seat that was left vacant after the resignation of Jonathan Pou.
Comer will see a battle for two positions.
Joey Wilbon will face off against incumbent Jimmy Yarbrough for Comer mayor. There will also be a race against Henrietta Gantt Browne and Tommy R. Appling for the council member district 3 seat.
For the council member district 2 seat, incumbent Ron Farren will run unopposed.
Danielsville’s election will have a battle for the mayor seat with Michelle Cleveland facing off against incumbent Michael Wideman.
Incumbent Nancy Federico will run uncontested for the council member post 1 seat and Cyle Cox will also run uncontested for post 2.
Danielsville residents will have a question up for vote on the ballot. Voters will be asked if they approve the issuance of licenses for the package sale of distilled spirits.
For Ila’s races, only the incumbents qualified. They are: Michael Coile, mayor; Brian Kelly, council member; and Troy Butler, council member.
