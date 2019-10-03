A candlelight vigil in recognition of “Mental Health Awareness Week” will be held at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, at the gazebo at Madison County Memorial Park.
“Join us and be the light that guides others,” organizers said.
Simultaneous candlelight vigils will be held in Clarke, Elbert, Jackson, Barrow Greene and Walton counties.
Madison County commissioners approved a proclamation Monday recognizing Oct. 6-12 as “Mental Health Awareness Week.”
“One in five adults experiences a mental health problem in any given year and one in 17 adults live with mental illness, such as major depression, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia,” stated the proclamation.
The statement encourages people to help fellow citizens dealing with mental illness.
“Every citizen and community can make a difference in helping end the silence and stigma that for too long has surrounded mental illness and discouraged people from getting help,” the proclamation stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.