Do property owner rights or future community planning take priority in rezoning requests? That question is one the Carlton City Council could not answer in either its public hearing or regular meeting last Tuesday.
In a rezoning request by Frazier Investments, represented by Pam Cauthen, property purchaser, Cauthen requested a rezone from R-1 to R-2 on two adjacent parcels at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street to allow her to place at least two mobile homes on the properties.
Zoning Administrator Amanda Willis presented the request to a full room of concerned citizens at the public hearing, explaining that Cauthen had originally purchased one of the parcels about a year ago to build a home.
“With COVID and the price of lumber going up, I just can’t afford it.” Cauthen explained.
Willis described that the rezone could have a negative impact on the neighborhood’s property values. Even though the area currently has grandfathered mobile homes, the city council has denied requests in recent years for property owners to move mobile homes into the city.
“You try not to do anything that could hurt anyone’s property value, if it’s possible,” Council member Tim Seymour expounded during the public response.
“I can’t tell what nobody else can do on their own property,” one audience member claimed.
Still, other neighbors expressed concerns over the condition of the area and properties.
“We obviously have questions. We have concerns. And we possibly even have objections,” another neighbor clarified that his questioning was not personal in nature.
Willis recommended the council table the rezoning until further information is gathered from Cauthen.
After hearing concerns about the properties’ septic system, debris from a demolished house, and the condition of the used mobile home, Cauthen plans to purchase, the council voted to table the vote until its August meeting.
