After a scare with their 10-year-old city hall computer going down, the Carlton City Council has voted to acquire a new Dell computer complete with a maintenance plan.
In other Carlton news, the council discussed whether or not to have a city-wide yard sale and when to schedule their annual clean-up day.
Two local businesses, 3 Porch Farm and Neat Pieces Antiques, are having open houses and sales on Saturday, March 28. The town decided to piggyback on those events and ask any interested Carlton residents to set up yard sales on that day. The Carlton Volunteer Fire Department will also participate with a yard sale on March 28 from 9 a.m. until noon. Members of the council discussed handling parking problems with taped-off areas and with signage.
The town will be busy with back-to-back events as the following Saturday, April 4, has been designated as this year's Clean-Up Day. Carlton residents are encouraged to get rid of trash, junk and broken objects in their yards and homes. City hall will be the collection point for two large dumpsters, one rented and one donated by Madison County Clean and Beautiful. There will be a collection team available upon request for anyone not capable of hauling heavy objects to the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.