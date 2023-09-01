The City of Carlton conducted a special called meeting last Tuesday to revise a proposed referendum to cease the addition of fluoride into its municipal water supply. The council had approved the submission to the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration (BOER), but the proposed measure was sent back to the city for correction.

According to the county attorney and elections office, the city is required to supply a petition with at least 10% of current registered voters who had also voted in the last General Election in order to include the referendum on the ballot.

