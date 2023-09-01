The City of Carlton conducted a special called meeting last Tuesday to revise a proposed referendum to cease the addition of fluoride into its municipal water supply. The council had approved the submission to the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration (BOER), but the proposed measure was sent back to the city for correction.
According to the county attorney and elections office, the city is required to supply a petition with at least 10% of current registered voters who had also voted in the last General Election in order to include the referendum on the ballot.
The total number of registered voters meeting that criteria was 132, so the measure required at least 14 voter signatures. A city official obtained 22 voter signatures and the council voted at the meeting to submit that petition with revised verbiage for the referendum for the BOER to approve for the November elections.
Mayor Cynthia Hobbs said Tuesday the referendum is a result of information provided by councilwoman Amanda Willis, who works for the Georgia Rural Water Association. Along with the mayor, Willis explained that the city’s water system has been adding fluoride since the 1950s or 60s.
At that time, the federal government required the addition of fluoride to municipal systems. However, neither the state nor federal government have that qualification and many cities are leaving the decision to continue that addition to its citizens.
Willis added that the City of Carlton has naturally occurring fluoride in its supply and the addition of more has been difficult to stabilize.
With approval from the BOER, the measure will be placed on the November ballot.
During the work session following the special called meeting, the council made no approvals but did discuss the need to pursue a fifth well within the city during the next year.
A concerned audience member had asked the reasons behind applying for emergency funds for the storm water runoff issues and the council explained that water will become an emerging issue as they see demand increasing in the next 20 years.
They hope the small loan for emergency funds will help the city learn how to better meet qualifications and expectations for federal loans and grants in the future.
The mayor told the audience she did not see how the city would be able to complete needed utilities maintenance and improvements going forward without utilizing grants and loans.
The water system has not had a major upgrade since the 1990s and in the past week the maintenance department dealt with two major water main breaks related to the aging system. Those two breaks resulted in the loss of about 67,000 gallons, or about two-thirds of the city’s reserves. A fifth well would help ease the pressure of breaks and peak demand.
Upgrades and expansion will also be necessary in the next decade if the initiatives listed in the county’s recent Comprehensive Plan update are carried forward.
That plan explains that the city’s supply is nearing full use and “new development may put additional stress on ground water supply with existing wells.” The plan also lists unincorporated areas bordering the town for the location of potential industrial and business development.
