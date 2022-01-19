The new covid cases are coming at pandemic-high levels locally.
Madison County had 639 confirmed new covid cases over the past two weeks, a case rate of 2,118 per 100,000 (Jan. 18) and a testing positivity rate of 46 percent (Jan. 16), all record-high levels for the county during the pandemic. Thirty-three Madison County residents have been hospitalized with covid over the past two weeks (between Jan. 4-18), according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily report.
Meanwhile, county schools are not at record-high numbers, according to their weekly tallies. The system reported 17 students and 23 employees with an active positive status for covid on Jan. 14.
Madison County’s vaccination rate is at 45 percent fully vaccinated against covid. The state rate is 54 percent.
