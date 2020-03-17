The State of Georgia is up to 146 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, with three in Clarke County. None have been confirmed in Madison County through the Georgia Department of Health, which is releasing an update on the number of cases daily at noon at dph.georgia.gov.
