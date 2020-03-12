Casey Luke is seeking election as the next Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County.
“It is with great pleasure and excitement that I announce I have qualified as a Republican candidate for the position of Clerk Of Superior Court of Madison County,” said Luke.
Luke has lived in Madison County all of her life, specifically Comer. Her parents are Butch and Inya Russell of Comer. She is a 1999 honor graduate from Madison County High School and has been married to Jason Luke for almost 14 years.
“We have three beautiful girls, Charley Belle, Callie and Cecilee,” said Luke. “We own a home in the Paoli community. We are very active members at Carlton Baptist Church where I teach the three, four and five year old class every Wednesday night.”
Luke began her career in law enforcement in December 2001 when she started working at the Madison County Jail for then Sheriff Clayton Lowe. She graduated from Piedmont College in May 2006 with a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice. She began her career with the Northern Judicial Circuit (NJC) Probation Office in December of 2006 as a probation officer. During Luke’s tenure at NJC Probation, she has been promoted to a senior probation officer assigned to the Franklin County office. She attended and graduated from the Northeast Georgia Police Academy in July 2010 with certification as a law enforcement officer.
“Since then, I have attended many, many hours of training,” said Luke. “One specific training is that I am certified to enter a probationer’s case disposition on the Georgia Crime Information Center database, which is extremely vital as the Clerk of Superior Court. I have hours of training in courtroom demeanor and testimony, criminal procedure, dealing with sovereign citizens, and courses in fostering positive community relations.”
Luke said she has the experience needed to be the county Clerk of Court.
“I am excited to put my 18-plus years of training and experience to use as your Clerk,” she said. “As a Probation Officer with NJC Probation, I have had the privilege of working with all five Superior Courts in our circuit. I have a great working relationship with the Superior Court Judges and the Clerk’s of Superior Courts within our circuit. I work closely with the Public Defender’s Office and private attorneys. I have numerous hours interacting with the public and citizens. My years of experience have helped me learn how to deal with professionals and the public in various aspects of courtroom procedure. I intend to make the Clerk of Court’s office a friendly and delightful place to visit. I will strive for my staff to be courteous to all that enter the door. I will continue moving the office forward. I ask for your vote on May 19, 2020 and look so very forward to seeing you all!”
