Many teenagers watch the calendar in the months leading to their sixteenth birthday with anticipation. Cathy Irvin counted the days with uncertainty because of news she received that changed the trajectory of her life.
Before her fifteenth year, Cathy had been experiencing consistent minor sicknesses like sinus infections and strep throat. Not until her second year of high school when she started to experience coordination issues and trouble walking and an emergency room visit did her family consider she had a serious illness. Only after finding herself in another emergency room a few days later and immediately admitted for 10 days did Cathy receive a surprising diagnosis. At the age of 15, her doctor told her she had Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
Cathy’s journey, with prompting from her now 15-year-old son, encouraged her to participate in the MS Walk Atlanta this year. After completing a walk at home with family the past two years, Cathy, her mom Kay Horne, dad Dock Horne, and husband Travis Irvin participated in the MS Walk in Piedmont Park Saturday, April 23, 2022. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the walk takes place with events across the country to raise funds and awareness for MS patients to understand “Together, we are stronger.”
Twenty-five years ago, Cathy and her family couldn’t search the Internet for information on treatment and symptoms of MS. She relied heavily on her neurologist, Dr. C. Van Morris. He instructed the family in diet, medicines, and even adaptations for daily life. But life still changed dramatically in the days after her diagnosis. Along with her doctor as an advocate, Cathy’s aunts, Deni West and Mary Lord, wrote about her treatment and symptoms in from her 10-day hospital stay.
“I didn’t know if I was going to be in that hospital bed for the rest of my life. I didn’t know if I was going to die,” said Cathy. Reading the journal from that hospital stay still makes her cry.
Sickness made staying in school difficult, and eventually Cathy quit school to earn her GED at 17. In fact, she explains in an award-winning writing assignment, “Having this disease has showed me the hard facts about life early. And it’s also showed me that with a very loving family, wonderful friends, a doctor that cares and, let’s not forget the dear lord…that you can get through and survive through almost anything.”
According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS is an unpredictable disease that impacts the central nervous system by disrupting the flow of information between the brain and body. Most people are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, and more woman are diagnosed with MS than men. Over a million people in the United States are currently diagnosed with MS, with varied symptoms like trouble walking or coordination, bladder issues and vision problems. Cathy clarifies that depression is the most lingering impact of living with MS.
Depression is part of what spurred Cathy to begin raising money for the MS Walk a couple years ago. Besides her persistent stubbornness, she acknowledges it’s the network of family who have encouraged her throughout her life who have helped her keep going. Cathy’s mom taught her independence in daily tasks, looking to the day when she might be able to brush her teeth or feed herself and would need help. She’s encountered unconditional support from her husband, who took on the cost of her sickness, not knowing if they would ever have a family or long life together. Happily, Cathy has her 15-year-old son, Austin, who motivates her to stretch herself even further. She hopes to raise money and awareness for other people who have MS, especially ones who do not have the support she has had.
Until a couple of years ago, Cathy had remained a stay-at-home-mom for 23 years. She laughs that while battling a deep depression during the height of covid, she sought a part-time job to keep herself occupied. With a few modifications, she is now working for a book warehouse in Commerce. While she’s tried many medications, the advances in them have enabled her to live life with more time between relapses. She and her husband help with the Madison County Rifle Team, which, along with her husband’s career in law enforcement, inspired their MS Walk team name, MS Militia. The great uncertainty Cathy experienced in the beginning of her diagnosis has diminished due to the advances in treatment of MS over the past 25 years.
Cathy has raised over $1,500 for the MS Walk from friends and family, but she hopes more awareness and information will encourage others to give. She believes more people in the area are impacted by MS and are interested in the cause. The MS Society supports all people impacted by MS with emotional support, physical needs, and connecting with other families impacted by the disease. The Walk is an annual event, and Team MS Militia plans to participate in the MS Walk next year. Cathy encourages those interested in supporting the Society to learn more and donate through their online site at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/participant/Cathyirvin.
