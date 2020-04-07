Madison County government offices will likely remain closed to walk-in traffic through the end of May to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
John Scarborough, Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, noted Monday that the Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court extended the Georgia Judicial Emergency over COVID-19 for another month, through May 13.
As of this writing, the Northern Judicial Circuit had not extended its emergency declaration through May 13, but Scarborough said he anticipates that happening.
The county government complex is home to county court proceedings, and the chairman said he has closed government offices in conjunction with the court emergency order. However, he said that even if court re-opens May 13, he still anticipates keeping offices closed through the end of May.
“The county will most likely do that through the end of the month (May),” he said.
He said Madison County government employees are working at home when possible and that services offered by phone and online are continuing. Visit www.madisoncountyga.us for more information about specific government offices. The transfer station remains open for regular its regular Wednesday through Saturday schedule.
Scarborough said he the scheduled April 20 county commissioners’ meeting will be held in some form online. He said details will be released soon.
