County commission chairman Todd Higdon offered county statistics from 2021 to open the first meeting of 2022 Monday.
He reported that the county 911 center received 4,617 EMS calls, 27,695 calls for the sheriff’s office and 566 calls for the county volunteer fire departments, totaling 38,371 calls to the center.
He said 63,755 visits were made to the county complex over the year. Higdon said he held 277 meetings in 2021. He said 23,894 tons of gravel were spread over the counties dirt roads. The chairman said the county applied for 34 grants last year and was awarded grants totaling $6 million.
“From a production standpoint, it was a very successful year,” said Higdon. “I’m proud of the employees for a job well done, and I appreciate the support from the citizens.”
