Madison County Commission Chairman Todd Higdon spoke Monday of the need for closer oversight of budgets from outside agencies that provide services to citizens and are partially funded by the county.
The county’s arrangement with the Athens Regional Library System has drawn attention from the board of commissioners in recent weeks after library director Jennifer Ivey turned in her resignation, with low compensation a factor in her leaving. Board members said they didn’t understand how the compensation arrangement was working with the regional system, and now they want a full accounting of how all dollars are spent.
Higdon said that needs to happen with each agency that gets county dollars, such as Action Inc., the Department of Family and Children Services and the Madison Area Resource Team. He said he hasn’t been able to get documentation from Action on how county dollars are being spent to benefit county citizens. He also said the county pays into DFCS, which is overseen by the state, not the county, but the large, new building continues to sit empty in Danielsville.
“Nobody seems to know why it’s not open,” said Higdon of the DFCS building, adding that he feels the county should pull its annual funding for DFCS if it can’t keep an office open for citizens. "I told them I'd sign this year, but don't expect next year."
Commissioner Dennis Adams expressed dismay that the state hasn’t opened the office in Danielsville.
"Without the building being used, it's a waste of taxpayer dollars," he said.
