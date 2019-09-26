The Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosted its United Way of Northeast Georgia annual fundraiser kick-off last week at the high school’s culinary arts center. Graham Law Firm sponsored the event.
The UWNEGA is made up of the following counties: Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Franklin, Greene, Hart, Jackson, Madison, Morgan, Oconee and Oglethorpe.
The UWNEGA sponsors the following organizations in these 12 service areas: 211 (community information line), ABHS - Custom Industries, ABHS - Fine Finish, ABHS - Jackson Creative, Action, Inc. - Full Plate, American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia, Athens Community Council on Aging, Athens Neighborhood Health Center, Boys & Girls Club of Athens, Boys & Girls Club of Winder/Barrow County, Brightpaths (Prevent Child Abuse Athens), Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Extra Special People, Family Counseling Service, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, Harmony House, Hope Haven, Madison Morgan Co. Caring Place, Northeast Georgia Boy Scouts of America, Oglethorpe Senior Center, Project ADAM, Project Safe, Reins of Life, Salvation Army, The Cottage Sexual Assault Center & CAC, The Tree House and the YWCO Girls Club.
CEO Kay Kellar says the United Way of Northeast Georgia has been helping families in need since 1954 and that 99 cents of every dollar stays in the Northeast Georgia area. The organization is locally, not nationally, governed by a board of directors and ensures every contribution is directed to programs that are efficient and able to demonstrate measurable results.
According to Kellar, the UWNEGA was able to touch over 158,000 individuals and families in 2018 and “is the best way to make the most difference to the most people.”
“No one agency can solve our community’s problems, but UNITED we can help families in need and improve our community for all,” Kellar noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.