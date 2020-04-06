The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is promoting “Saving Small Business Saturday” for April 17.
How it works:
•Purchase a gift card on or by April 17 from a Madison County business. The value needs to be at least $25.
•Email a picture of your receipt to the Chamber at astrickland@madisoncountyga.org. Please include your name, date, amount of purchase and phone number.
•You will be entered in four separate drawings for a chance to win a.) a tailgate package that includes two Madison County School System athletic passes for all sports, a parking space at all home middle school and high school football games and an Instant Pot; b.) $100 Visa gift card to be used locally; c.) $75 Visa gift card to be used locally; d.) $50 Visa gift card to be used locally.
How to purchase gift cards:
•Call the business and purchase over the phone; business will mail or email a gift card
•Purchase on the business website
•Purchase at drive-through window or business front.
The event is sponsored by the Madison County Board of Education, MedLink Georgia and the Shupe Team/Coldwell Banker Upchurch Realty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.