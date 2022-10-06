The Madison County Chamber of Commerce will hold a candidates’ forum for the City of Colbert Monday, Oct. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The event will be in a Facebook live format via the Chamber's Facebook page. Each candidate will be interviewed separately. The interviews will be posted on the Chamber's Facebook page. There will not be an opportunity for questions and answers during the forum. Colbert mayoral candidates are Greg Magrum and Tim Wyatt. Michelle Cole and Chris Peck are seeking the Post 4 seat on the city council.
