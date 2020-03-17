The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is seeking input from Madison County businesses on the impact of the coronavirus. The Chamber has a survey to fill out. If you are interested in receiving that survey, email Chamber director Anna Strickland at astrickland@madisoncountyga.org
How is COVID-19 Impacting Your Business?
Dear Chamber Members:
We are collecting information to share with the community regarding adjustments that your business or organization is making during the coming weeks. In an effort to serve you exceptionally during this difficult time, we also want to learn more about your specific needs and challenges.
Thank you for taking this important survey!
Sincerely,
Anna Strickland, Executive Director
Madison County Chamber of Commerce
