Josh Chandler has resigned as chairman of the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority.

He is the longest serving member of the authority, having served for nearly six years after joining the group in January 2017. Chandler has offered to work through the end of the year on the authority if the board of commissioners prefer, but he said Monday that he hasn’t received an answer from the board on service through Dec. 31.

