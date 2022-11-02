Josh Chandler has resigned as chairman of the Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority.
He is the longest serving member of the authority, having served for nearly six years after joining the group in January 2017. Chandler has offered to work through the end of the year on the authority if the board of commissioners prefer, but he said Monday that he hasn’t received an answer from the board on service through Dec. 31.
“It is never an easy decision to walk away from any role of responsibility, especially with all the opportunities that are at the doorstep for our organization and the county as a whole, but my other roles of responsibility, personally and professionally, are requiring my primary attention,” wrote Chandler in a resignation to the commissioners, noting that he shared his plans to resign with the industrial authority and staff after the IDA’s Oct. 26 meeting.
Chandler said he’s seen a lot of turnover with the authority in recent years, but noted that “each time our new board members brought added strength and skills to the table that allowed us to grow stronger through all those changes.”
IDA vice-chairman Ben Morris will now step in to fill Chandler’s vacancy as chairman.
“I can’t say enough good things about the IDA board now,” said Chandler Monday. “Their hearts are in the right place. They commit time and energy outside our meetings to discuss things and put our heads together on things.”
Chandler said that during his tenure the IDA worked to right the ship on financial woes from actions prior to his time. He said a good working relationship between the industrial authority and board of commissioners is imperative to move the county forward.
“I would encourage them (the IDA and BOC) to truly work together,” said Chandler. “That’s one thing I enjoyed about the IDA when I first got on is it wasn’t an elected position. You could get appointed to a board and really do things that were instrumental in leading the county in a better direction.”
He added that he enjoyed the “nuts and bolts of infrastructure.”
“But it’s probably time for some new blood,” he added.
