Danielsville’s council solidified its Christmas tree lighting plans at their regular business meeting Monday night. The festivities will take place Saturday, Dec. 12, 3 to 6 p.m. in Madison County Memorial Park.
Police Chief Cleve Williams issued a press release about the event at the meeting.
“The third annual Christmas in Danielsville is on,” Williams stated. “We know this year has been a rough one and we want to make the holiday big and get some cheer in the air to wind out this year.”
Williams said COVID-19 precautions will be in place as that there will be updates as the event nears. He said free hot dogs, hot chocolate and popcorn will be available while supplies last and that items will be individually packaged with COVID in mind. Wrapped masks will also be available for those who do not bring their own, along with sanitizing stations.
Michelle Kaye will be on hand with camels and other animals for children and adults to enjoy and the public will have an opportunity to donate to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS).
There will also be two community-wide competitions for the season, Williams noted. Beginning Nov. 16, city residents can register their house ($5 entrance fee) in a Christmas decorating contest. The fee will go towards a cash prize pool, the chief said.
Businesses may also participate in their own similar contest, with the prize being a free business license for the upcoming year, Williams said. Registration for both competitions will end Nov. 30 and judging will take place Dec. 10 and winners will be announced at the Christmas in Danielsville event.
Also Monday night, the council heard that former long-time employee Josh Lester will return as Public Works Supervisor on Dec. 1.
Lester left the department to pursue other interests in December 2016.
In other business, the council voted to allow the administrative department to purchase a cemetery module for the accounting program to track finances at Danielsville Memorial Garden. The cost of the program is $1,465.
Work on sidewalk repair is near completion. City Clerk Susan Payne said rain has slowed progress but that crews hope to be finished this week.
The council also discussed the need to move some water meters and lines in preparation for the new DFACS building’s construction on the site of the old Board of Education office. Payne said the old BOE office was demolished Tuesday morning.
