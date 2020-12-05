The third-annual “Christmas in Danielsville” will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 at Madison Memorial Park in Danielsville.
There will be music, free hot dogs, popcorn, hot chocolate and water. Children can visit with Santa. There will be live Nativity animals thanks to Michelle Kaye.
“All food, drinks and extras are while supplies last,” said organizers.
The event is hosted by the City of Danielsville, the Danielsville Police Department and the Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department.
“Due to COVID, we ask all that come to wear a mask,” organizers said. “We will have a limited supply for children and adults if needed.”
