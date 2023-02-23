Christy Epps, the next Madison County High School principal, says she’s looking forward to building relationships at MCHS.
She said she wants to be a part of a “team atmosphere.”
"The number one thing I want to do is build relationships with the students, the faculty and staff the community as a whole,” said Epps. “Those are very important to me. If we can build those relationships, that lays the foundation for anything that we decide we want to reach for.”
Epps, who has bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees all from the University of Georgia, did her student teaching at Madison County High School under Sabrina Bennett. She then began her education career as a family and consumer sciences teacher at Commerce High School before moving on to become the system’s work-based learning coordinator. After relocating to Rome, Epps worked as an assistant principal, associate principal, and ultimately principal at the Phoenix Performance Learning Center. She currently serves as Rome City Schools’ Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) Director.
For Epps, the move to Madison County represents an opportunity to fulfill a long-held career aspiration. "My husband and I are both from the area,” she said. “We moved to Rome nine years ago to follow my career dreams and at this point my career dream is to be a principal at the high school level. Madison County allows me the opportunity to be that at home with family and to achieve that career aspiration.”
Epps and her husband, Jake, have two children: daughter, Westlynn, and son, Hank. In her free time, Epps enjoys running and spending time with her family, who are all avid Bulldog fans.
"I want to say thank you to Mr. Williams and the board of education for allowing me the opportunity to come in and serve the community,” she said. “I feel very blessed to have the opportunity come in and work at Madison County High School.”
Epps was chosen from 11 candidates considered for the position. Three committees composed of school staff, parents and a school governance team were involved in the hiring process.
“Dr. Epps is coming to us from Rome city; she’s originally from Commerce and she’s been in various administrative roles from assistant principal to a principal of a virtual academy as well as a non-traditional type school as well as a CTAE director,” said Williams. “So she has those experiences and has wanted to get back in this area, and we feel like she’s a great fit here at Madison County High School.”
No starting date has been set for Epps, who is still under contract for this school year in Rome.
“We’re still working out the details on when the official start date will be,” said Williams. “I would think the latest would be June 1.”
Epps replaces interim principal, Johnathan Harris, who has accepted a position in Jackson County for 2023-24 school year.
