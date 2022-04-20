Church just wasn’t the same for J.M. Wall if there wasn’t a piano accompanying the singing of hymns. He turned to his only child, Sara, who knew about three tunes.
“If you’re needed, you try,” he told her.
And she did try. In fact, she’s still filling the sanctuary of Meadow Baptist Church with her playing seven decades later with piano and organ music.
“That’s been what’s instilled in my mind (to try),” said Sara Wall, who has played many funerals and weddings over the years. “There’s people who can play a lot better than me. But to be faithful is what was stressed to me, and I’ve tried to be that.”
Wall and her friend, Barbara Poss Booth, sat in a pew in the Meadow sanctuary with Preacher Mike Sarna one pretty spring day recently, recalling their 71 years of membership at the church. Sarna had recently recognized the two during a service for being the church’s longest-serving members. Meadow’s newest member, Diane Wood, contacted The Journal about their time at the church.
The two have a lot of shared history in the congregation, including their baptism in a nearby fishpond in 1951. Booth, the oldest of five children, remembers her father, Weldon Poss, making a special purchase for the day.
“My daddy bought me new, white socks to be baptized in,” she said. “We went in the red mud in the fish creek and they were never able to be worn again, but that stuck in my mind that Daddy made the sacrifice to get me new socks to wear.”
Church is central to life for Wall and Booth, just as it is for many in Madison County. Booth and her husband, Charles Booth, both served in the choir for many years, with Charles serving as a deacon.
“I’ve never known anything different,” said Booth, whose father, a contractor, oversaw additions to the church. “I’ve always gone here and as my family grew, we grew as a church. I can remember coming to prayer meetings on Wednesday nights, Daddy in overalls and we were always late, because there were five kids to get ready. And he worked. Our life, everything was around the church.”
On March 2, 1993, Meadow Baptist endured tragedy in the most profound way. A church van carrying 14 senior citizens in the “JOY” club, which stood for “Just Older Youth,” was hit by a dump truck in the rain on Hwy. 29 as the group returned from Shoney’s in Athens. The truck veered into the van’s lane after a vehicle ahead of it had abruptly stopped. Five church members died at the scene; two died later.
Booth’s mother, Cornelia Poss, died in the accident. A church plaque commemorates those who were lost in the wreck, “In memory of these ladies who served God and their church.” Others who died in the accident were Elizabeth Lord, Donzie Scarborough, Audie Porterfield, Retha Lord, Lillie Rhoden and Nellie Carithers.
“I’ve been told, and it’s meant a lot to me and my family, that my mother had turned around and was laughing and talking to some people behind her,” said Booth. “It meant a lot to me to know she was laughing and they were having a good time.”
She remembered that her mother loved people.
“She loved to cook, and she loved little children,” said Booth. “Our church had a cradle roll and some of the ladies would visit the homes of new babies. And mother was with them, even though she had five kids.”
Wall’s mother, Janie Carithers Wall, was also in the accident and endured a lengthy hospital stay, including time on a ventilator, but she survived and lived another seven years. Her uncle, Gene Carithers, was driving the van and also survived.
“What I remember was the parking lot at the hospital was just covered with people going in and it was just such a good feeling the way the people were gathering,” said Wall. “The churches in the Sarepta Association, somebody sent trays of food there in the lobby. People were getting word that this one was gone, this one was in critical condition, but just to feel the love that everybody around us, the near churches. And then there were five funerals right there in three or four days.”
That help continued after the accident, too.
“The neighboring churches came in and fixed meals and brought food, because see, all of our people were either dead, in the hospital or their families were with them in the hospital,” said Wall, who said all the women in the accident were like mothers to them. “I didn’t get to attend any of those funerals, because my mama, they didn’t know whether she was going to make it, and I wanted to come to all of them, but I couldn’t.”
The accident was a source of considerable area attention.
“It touched this whole area,” said Booth. “It really did. I was working at the university, and some of my professors, it touched them. They were very supportive of me when I came back to work. Some people were touched by how we handled it that made a change in their lives.”
Booth and Wall joined the church at the same time as Betty Sue (Smith) Moseley, who passed away in 2020. And they remember her fondly.
“The three of us joined and been friends all of our lives,” said Wall, who remembered Moseley as a lot of fun, adding that the trio would go home with each other after lunch as kids every Sunday.
While there’s been tragedy, the good stories come flooding, too. Booth, who worked at the University of Georgia for years, and Wall, who had a career with the United States Department of Agriculture in Danielsville, chuckle together over some church memories.
For instance, Booth remembers the common refrain about “Preacher, come go with us,” a sort of pleasantry, not necessarily meaning a real visit.
“Well Daddy said one Sunday, ‘Preacher O’Kelly, go home with us,’ and he said, ‘I believe I will,” said Booth.
That set off a scramble at the house to prepare a meal.
“Daddy said, ‘Well, I’ll go milk the cow.’ And he sent me down to Mr. Hoyt Hix, who had that little corner store, the Gholston Stand store, to get a can of oysters, and mama fixed oyster stew,” said Booth. “Preacher Todd said, ‘I hadn’t had it like this; it was so good.’ He didn’t know Daddy had gone to milk the cow where he could have that.”
Wall remembered her competition with other 5-year-olds for a special chair in the Sunday school class taught by Booth’s aunt, Grace Poss.
“We didn’t have straight chairs; we had little padded stools,” said Wall. “And she (Poss) found a little blue chair and she brought it and put it in that class. Well, we all would run down to be the first one to get in that chair. And you would bring your report from Sunday school and give it. So you always wanted to do that, but if you got there and got to sit in that chair, you didn’t take the report up that day (for fear of losing the chair).”
Someone brought Wall that chair years later and she still has it at her home.
Sarna said both Booth and Wall have been influential across generations.
“These two won’t tell you but they’ve helped us at Comer Elementary with the Good News Club, after school club there,” he said. “They’ve been a huge part of the community in a lot of ways. Appreciate their hearts, and that’s had an impact on the generation that followed them and that next generation as well.”
Wall said “the church has been my family.”
“I grew up in this church, and like her that’s all I’ve known, but the people all through the years, that’s been my family,” she said. “And church was just something I wanted to be at, supposed to be at, enjoyed being at. I guess the biggest thing for me is my brothers and sisters in Christ.”
