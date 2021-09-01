A Madison County resident is alleging improper handling of qualifying in Colbert for two city council posts, but city officials adamantly deny anything inappropriate in the process.
Dave Ramsey submitted a press release to The Madison County Journal this past week alleging that “procedures for candidate qualification were changed in the middle of the three-day qualification period when city officials discovered that an African American candidate was going to qualify.”
Ramsey is Madison County’s representative for the Peanut Gallery, “a statewide partnership of civil rights organizations and people dedicated to ensuring and promoting fair, transparent, and accessible elections for all Georgians.”
Ramsey said the candidates were told that the election would be “at large,” but that the city changed the rules after it became known that Cynthia Fortson would seek a seat. He said he wants “a full investigation of how the rules were changed, why they were changed during the qualifying process, and who made the decision for the changes.”
Fortson said she intends to bring up the issue as the next Colbert council meeting. She said she understood that the election would be at large, with the top two vote getters among qualified candidates getting the two council seats up for grabs.
“When I found out before I became a candidate, they told me it was at large,” she said.
But she said when she went in to qualify on the final day of qualifying, she was told that wasn’t the case.
“I was told the candidates now should not run at large; they should be where they have to choose which position or candidate they would like to run against,” said Fortson. “That is the big question here. Why did it change in the midst of qualifying?”
City attorney Dale Perry said the requirement for candidates to specify a particular seat they are seeking is nothing new. He said the “at large” aspect of the city elections is in that there is no specific district represented by a council person, not that all elections will be a collective vote with the top two winners getting the seats. He noted that five people qualified this year and that Georgia law requires a winner to get over 50 percent of the vote, which wouldn’t happen in a five-person race for two seats.
“The city charter certainly doesn’t say that you’re going to have multiple people go up and the top two vote getters win,” said Perry. “It’s never been that way.”
Perry provided the Journal a 2009 letter to the late Mayor John Waggoner regarding city elections. Back then, Perry consulted with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office regarding city elections, then penned a letter to the mayor. Chris Peck and Roger Fortson were incumbents that year.
“It is my interpretation, and the Secretary of State’s Office concurs with my interpretation, that each candidate should qualify to succeed one of our current council members,” wrote Perry in 2009. “Further, since there is no provision in Georgia law to re-open qualification, each of the declared candidates should be asked to come back in and write on their declaration of candidacy that they are qualifying ‘to succeed Roger Fortson’ or ‘to succeed Chris Peck.’”
City election superintendent Bruce Scogin said there was nothing untoward in how qualifying was handled. The 2009 issue of “at large” qualifying took place before Scogin served in the role. He said he didn’t know there was an issue this year regarding the at large vs. specific seat form of qualifying until he arrived at city hall on the last day of qualifying. He said the 2009 letter had appeared to him to draw a distinction between qualifying for the mayor’s seat or a council seat.
“When I read the (2009) letter, I took it to mean they were making a distinction between the mayor and a council member,” he said.
Scogin said he consulted with Perry.
“Our attorney told us that he had consulted with the secretary of state and they concurred with him, and that’s why we did it,” he said, noting that candidates were asked to indicate which seat they were seeking. “I did not do that to offend anyone, and I feel certain Dale, or Chris Peck or anyone did not do that to offend or stack the deck against anyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.