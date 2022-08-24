A local citizens’ group is saying Madison County residents need to pay attention to particulate matter from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP). This comes as the Colbert power plant, which burns wood to generate electricity, is applying for an emissions permit from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD).
An online hearing via Zoom is set for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 on GRP’s Title V permit for air emissions from its plants in Colbert and Carnesville.
Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) co-chair Gina Ward submitted a letter to The Journal this week regarding air quality tests the group performed with direction from state and federal regulators.
MCCPC purchased two Purple Air Monitors and measured particulate matter, which is classified by the federal government as a pollutant harmful to human health, within a one-mile radius of the Colbert plant from June 1, 2020 to June 2021. The group received guidance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and EPD on how to use the monitors accurately.
“The data indicates that the levels of particulate matter surrounding GRP are higher because of their emissions,” wrote Ward, who added that the data showed pollutants exceeding federal clean air standards for 28 percent of the year.
Co-chair Drago Tesanovich shared Ward’s concerns over the data.
“The Georgia Renewable Power Plant (GRP) was constructed right outside the city of Colbert, Georgia and is exposing many people to the dangers of inhaling small particulate matter,” said Tesanovich.
A GRP spokesman said the company operates within allowable limits.
“GRP Madison operates and will continue to operate in compliance with all applicable permits, standards and legal requirements.
We have not had the benefit of a review of the referenced data and therefore cannot comment on it,” wrote Charles Abbott, President, GRP Holdco, LLC.
The deadline to submit public comment to the EPD regarding the Draft Title V permit is Sept. 6, 2022. Submit your comment via email to: epdcomments@dnr.ga.gov. Include “Madison GRP Air Permit” in the subject line.
