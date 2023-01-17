The Madison County Clean Power Coalition will host a meeting at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27 at the Madison County Senior Center on Hwy. 98 to discuss the county comprehensive land use plan and noise ordinance.
“Join us to protect our wells and precious groundwater recharge areas from pollution and how we can keep Madison County a peaceful, quiet place to live,” organizers said. “Important information on the county comprehensive land use plan and noise ordinance will be presented at the meeting followed by open discussion, question and answer period and refreshments. Be prepared for the BOC’s public hearing on these two issues scheduled for Jan. 30.”
