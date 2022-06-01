A citizens’ group will meet at 6 p.m., Friday, June 3 at the Boutier Winery at 4506 Hudson River Church Road to discuss the update of the county comprehensive plan.
“Marilyn Hall, of Hall Consulting, has accepted our invitation to join us on Friday to answer any question we might have concerning the comprehensive plan and its development,” organizers said.
A public engagement workshop is set for 6 p.m., June 14 at the county senior center.
For more information about the comprehensive plan, visit www.madison-compplan.com
