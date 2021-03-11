They weren’t mining for gold.
They were “mining” for macroinvertebrates.
A group focused on environmental health surrounding a local power plant is also turning its attention to local waterways. And seven members of the Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) met in Smithonia, Oglethorpe County, at Beaverdam Creek for their first day of intensive training, in order to become certified Adopt-A-Stream Volunteers.
Madison County trainees are Wendy Meehan, Dave Ramsey, Gina Ward, Drago and Ruth Ann Tesanovich. Oglethorpe County trainees are John Robertson and Wendy Beck. Certified Trainer, Dr. Frank Carl, Science Advisor for the Savannah Riverkeeper is teaching the class, assisted by Truck Carlson, Veterans for Clean Water Coordinator for Savannah Riverkeeper.
There was a lot of talk and laughter Friday as the group collected identified, and counted macroinvertebrates — organisms that lack a backbone and can be seen with the naked eye such as aquatic insects, mollusks, and crustaceans. These organisms are impacted by all the stresses that occur in a stream environment, both man-made and naturally occurring, and therefore can be used to assess water quality and habitat quality.
“We always have fun,” said Dr. Carl. “What I try to do is get people to go out together and it turns into more of a party. You’re getting something done, but you’re having fun at the same time.”
Carl said monitoring waterways and keeping tabs on their health is essential.
“It’s really important to educate people about their local water resource and what’s in it, what the water quality is and what the habitat quality is,” he said.
Carlson agreed, adding that the Georgia Environmental Protection Division has limited resources to monitor all of the state’s waterways, but citizens can help.
“There are so many waterways in the state of Georgia and to get the citizens involved allows EPD to be notified if there’s a problematic area they weren’t aware of previously,” said Carlson. “And there’s just so many people out there who can do this on a volunteer basis. It just ups the EPD’s ability to be able to manage the watershed.”
Georgia Adopt-A-Stream (AAS) is the state's volunteer water quality monitoring program. The program engages citizen scientists all across Georgia and beyond in water protection activities through a series of educational workshops, training individuals on the physical, chemical and biological health of their waterways.
MCCPC leaders said they first learned from Dr. Carl, that streams and waterways in Oglethorpe and Madison Counties are not being monitored. Therefore no water quality data is being collected. Dr. Carl offered to conduct training for people interested in making a commitment to monitor and/or improve sections of streams, lakes, or estuaries in these counties, the class filled immediately.
Ruth Ann Tesanovich said MCCPC is focused on environmental health in the county.
“We’re just interested in protecting the environment in our county and making sure that we take care of public health and I think our mission is getting a little bigger,” she said.
Trainee John Robertson of Smithonia said, “I first came to Oglethorpe County over 20 years ago. I was attracted by the quiet beauty of this place. When I heard that Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) wanted to discharge untreated industrial wastewater in a stream that feeds Watson Mill State Park, I decided to take action and get involved. Being certified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to test the waters of our creeks, rivers and lakes seemed like a good way for me to help. I look forward to finishing my training so I can help preserve the beauty we have in Oglethorpe County.”
Trainees will soon learn how to perform bacterial and chemical monitoring. Trainees must pass tests to become certified. They then plan to adopt streams in both Oglethorpe and Madison Counties and submit data on water quality to the Watershed Protection Branch of the Georgia Environmental Protection Branch. A future goal will be to form and lead teams of non-certified volunteers to assist in water monitoring and clean-up activities.
As plans develop, information on the Madison and Oglethorpe Adopt-A-Stream program will be posted at https://www.madisoncleanpowercoalition.com/ and FB@madisoncleanpower.
