Rosemary Brookshire is explaining why she is sitting on the side of Hwy. 72 in front of Georgia Renewable Power Jan. 25 when a white pickup truck roars past, belching smoke from its exhaust. She pauses, chuckles, then resumes.
“We came out here to brave the cold — it’s not so bad — because we need to do something,” said Brookshire. “We want to do something calm and civil, but still, make a little bit of a noise about it. It feels like somebody’s finger is in this pie, because it’s just too ridiculous to be poisoning us. We’re a poor county. I feel like we’re being taken advantage of. And that’s all — just need to make a stand.”
A crowd gathered off Hwy. 72 Jan. 25 on both east-bound and west-bound sides of the road, holding signs to protest pollution from GRP. The company has been the source of considerable dismay from some locals, who are particularly concerned with the burning of creosote-treated railroad ties as a fuel source.
Larry Wade wore camouflage and a gas mask while carrying an American flag.
“My kids need creeks to walk in, land to go on excursions on, and bad things are happening to the land by people with big money,” he said. “And I’m just here to try and make a stand.”
Kim Long said she lives three miles from the plant, adding that she and other family members moved to the county for the clean air and water and lack of noise and light pollution.
“All of this that’s happening right here without any public input and without anyone voting on it is totally unacceptable and we want to get it shut down eventually, but we want them to stop burning the railroad ties,” said Long. “That’s totally unacceptable. There’s no way that’s clean energy. And we’re going to fix this so it never happens again. We’re going to make sure Madison County has some kind of business licensing committee that checks and assesses how it’s going to affect the community. And this just can’t happen again. It’s ridiculous. We’re very intelligent residents here and we’ve been sleeping and now we’re woke up.”
Don Smith said he opposes the burning of creosote-treated railroad ties, because he is concerned about the air and water.
“It would be nice to have a little more information on the process and the decision making, who decided to burn the ties for power and who’s paying who,” said Smith. “There’s obviously money involved. I just wonder how they could make that decision to burn these ties when they’re loaded with creosote. That can’t be good.”
Betsy Gandy joked that standing by the road with other protestors made her feel 27 again, but she said the issue warrants everyone’s attention.
“I’m here for the sense of unity and standing behind a strong position we need to take — nothing political about it, just everybody should be out here fighting for it,” said Gandy.
