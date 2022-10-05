What’s the draw to Madison County? That question was the overarching theme of last Thursday’s comprehensive plan meeting at Jackson EMC in Hull.
Hall Consulting, contracted by the board of commissioners to compile the government required comprehensive plan, started the meeting with a request for written comments from participants asking, “If you had a friend or family moving to Madison County, where would you recommend they live and why?”
The consulting group will compile those answers and present them at the next scheduled workshop, which will emphasize housing.
The primary attention of the workshops, which began earlier this year, has been land use. Thursday’s meeting had a similar focus, but Marilyn Hall of Hall Consulting, explained that workshops will adopt a more topical approach beginning with the October meetings.
“We’ll get away from land use, even though they’re all tied together,” she announced.
Future topics include housing, transportation, and economic development.
Hall reported Watson’s Mill Bridge State Park, citizens’ own homes, and the Broad River or nature as top attractions in the county, according to responses from previous meeting attendees.
With water attractions a primary source of enjoyment for current county residents, it's no surprise that they also feature heavily in the county’s most important natural resources.
Hall presented maps from the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, which indicate the top three “Regionally Important Resources” in Madison County from a 2016 report. Two of the top three are the State Park and South Fork Broad River. The third is the Madison County Courthouse.
“The Broad River is by far the thing that I’ve heard the most about protecting,” Hall claimed after asserting that it is a very special resource within the county, more important than just a place to kayak.
“As far as natural resources go, that’s the biggest thing–the surface water in the county are the biggest, important resources,” Hall further explained.
Some workshop participants agreed, with suggestions presented after a mapping exercise tasked for input on character areas between the unincorporated county and cities.
“A minimum 200-foot buffer, vegetative along all rivers with an advisory board comprised of citizens.”
While the concern for water resources dominated priority for a vocal minority, the balance between utilizing the railroad and existing industrial areas and maintaining the rural nature of the county was a general thread woven throughout responses.
“Keep north of [Highway] 29 agricultural.”
“Please keep Madison County rural.”
“Industry compatible with, that won’t detract from the value of Watson Mill Park and Carlton.”
“That’s my complaint,” one attendee shouted in response to the map draft, “We don’t need high density [industry] in, like two, three miles,” she continued in response to the character area designated for industrial growth along the railroad at the southern end of the county. The steering committee had already reduced the proposed size of the industrial character area to accommodate a groundwater recharge module just outside of Colbert.
These discussions continue with citizen input requested at future meetings. The next countywide meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 8 at the Board of Education building. Danielsville will host a city specific meeting at the senior center at 6 p.m. Oct. 12. Workshop documents, future meeting schedules, and email links for citizen comments are located at https://www.madison-compplan.com/.
