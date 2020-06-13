Leaders in Madison County towns say they were blindsided by the bond resolution passed last week by county commissioners. And they’re not sure they want to jump on board with an action that alters the way sales tax funds will be received.
County voters approved the renewal of a one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) last year, which will fund a variety of local improvement projects. County commissioners projected just over $13 million in sales tax funds over the next six years. Roughly $1.6 million of that money will go to the county’s municipalities.
The BOC voted last week to move forward with a bond resolution that will allow the county — and the cities if they opt in — to get cash right away to move forward with sales-tax-funded projects. The bond functions as loan at just less than one percent that will allow $9 million in up front cash to be split between the government groups that participate.
City leaders were dismayed by a lack of communication from the county and by the limited turnaround they were given by the BOC to accept or reject the resolution. They said they weren’t consulted prior to the BOC’s action, even though the funding will now be dramatically altered, whether they sign on or not. Cities typically get their sales tax money on a monthly basis. The bond agreement would give them all of their cash up front. Town leaders said the county told them last year that everything would be the same as the last SPLOST renewal, but they said now there’s a major change without any consultation.
Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman said the cities need to work together during the next SPLOST renewal and not deal individually with the county.
“All the cities need to sit and have a long talk,” he said of the next time SPLOST is renewed. “They got us on this one. They really got us.”
Wideman was joined by Carlton Mayor Cynthia Hobbs, Comer Mayor Jody Blackmon, Colbert Mayor Chris Peck and Ila Mayor Mike Coile in questioning the bond proposal. Coile said the Ila City Council has already rejected the bond plan.
“We voted Monday night not to do it,” he said, adding that he knew nothing of the bond plan until Monday.
County bond attorney Jim Woodward of Gray, Pannell & Woodward LLP offered an overview of the bond resolution Monday in a meeting at the Comer Travel Museum.
He said the county would bear the responsibility of any shortfall in tax revenues but would also get the funds of excess collections.
“That’s the tradeoff,” he said.
He said if the cities opt into the plan, then they will get their funds for six years up front. That money will be kept at Commercial Bank in a city-controlled account. The county will not have any control of that money, but the cities will need to spend it within three years, if possible, to satisfy guidelines from the IRS. If the cities don’t spend that money in three years, they’ll still keep those funds, but they won’t be able to invest the money at a rate higher than the bond payment rate of one percent. Woodward said the advantage to taking the money up front is that construction costs generally increase at two percent per year. So dollars now are more valuable than dollars later on SPLOST projects.
If towns choose not to participate in the bond plan, then they will get funds over the course of six years. However, it won’t come on a monthly basis, as it has in the past. Instead, the sales tax collections by the county will go each year to pay off the $9 million bond and cities will receive their funds after that.
Woodward said this means the towns that don’t take the bond money up front will get their SPLOST money at the tail end of every year in the final two or three months, after the eight or nine months it takes the county to cover the debt service.
This was not well received by city leaders, who said a downturn in the economy means there will likely be shortfalls in sales tax collections, which would, in turn, make debt payments take longer and leave the cities without SPLOST money for an indefinite amount of time each year.
“It’s eight months if you meet projections,” said Comer Mayor Jody Blackmon. “If there’s a shortfall, it may be August, September, November (before cities get SPLOST funds)….This is a big, big change.”
Former Danielsville Mayor Todd Higdon, a candidate for county commission chairman, said he felt the county’s projection of $13 million was recklessly optimistic, especially considering that it was made prior to the downturn due to COVID-19.
“We now know that $13 million is not coming,” said Higdon.
He said the county basically gambled that the economy would hold up enough to make the bond payment each year.
While Woodward said the bond payment is the county’s responsibility, city leaders said that they don’t want to see taxpayers get hit with property tax increases to cover the shortfall if the county can’t make the bond payment. They said that, yes, the county would issue the tax increase if needed to cover the debt payment, but if the cities sign on, then they are part of the plan, too, and will bear some accountability later for having participated.
“We will share the blame,” said Blackmon.
Woodward said an account is being created to hold money for the cities as they consider the proposal. He said the towns can take up to two months to decide if they want in or out. He said he wanted the cities to be informed about what was happening. And town leaders said they appreciated his input.
