A dedication ceremony was held at the Colbert Depot Monday, June 7 with community leaders and many citizens of the city who knew and loved John Waggoner, or “Mr. John.”
A time of appreciation and reflection was led by Mayor Chris Peck and Reverend Herman Nation, pastor of Word of Life Church. In choosing a place to put the monument, Dennis Moon stated they wanted to place it in the same spot he always parked his car when at the City Hall.
“This monument is certainly a reflection of a life well-lived and filled with daily activities and love for the City of Colbert and its citizens,” city leader said. Mr. Waggoner faithfully served the City of Colbert for over 50 years.”
Waggoner was born and educated in Colbert. After graduating from Colbert High School in 1953, he served two tours in the US Army. He began serving as mayor in January 1969 and served until his retirement in 2010, at which time he was asked to serve as city advisor, a position he held until his death June 16, 2020.
A member of the Colbert Lion’s Club and chaplain for many years, Waggoner was instrumental in starting the Colbert Independence Day Celebrations, which have continued each year for 50 years. He served on the Colbert Improvement Club, Colbert Volunteer Fire Department, Thursday Morning Prayer Group, and many other civic organizations. He helped start the area-wide Thanksgiving services among all the local churches in Colbert. He was also actively employed for nearly 50 years at the Athens Hardware Company. The Georgia General Assembly passed a resolution in his honor February, 2010, naming Georgia Highway 72 within the City Limits of Colbert the “John Waggoner Parkway.”
Waggoner was a faithful Christian and dedicated member of Word of Life Church, serving as Sunday School Treasurer for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Janice Ann Morris Waggoner. Mr. John and Mrs. Ann had two daughters, Angie Waggoner and Alisa Waggoner Shiflet, both of Colbert, and two grandsons, Austin and Peyton Shiflet, and one sister, Elaine Huff of Colbert.
