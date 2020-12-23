The City of Hull has received a $46,803 beautification grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation for Hwy. 72 in the city.
The mission of the Roadside Enhancement and Beautification (REBC) Grant program is to provide funding for enhancement and beautification projects along Georgia's roadsides.
“We’re very excited about it,” said Hull Mayor Paul Walton. “We’re always looking for ways to improve our city.”
The project, which will be handled by College Pro, will involve the planting of shrubs, flowers and other vegetation along Hwy. 72 in Hull.
Walton said he expects plants to go in the ground sometime around March.
Since 2008, the Georgia DOT has awarded 164 grants totaling more than $5 million dollars to governments and community improvement districts around the state. The grant program uses revenue from contributory value fees paid by outdoor advertising companies to the Georgia DOT for vegetation removal in front of outdoor advertising signs. Funds from the grants are allocated towards purchasing and installing plant material along state routes throughout the state.
Any local government, community improvement district, or state agency may apply for grants (maximum $50,000) for landscape enhancement of the state right-of-way that involves the local community and displays the right-of-way in an attractive manner promoting further pride in Georgia. Awarded grant funds may be used for landscape plant material, sod, topsoil, mulch and labor costs associated with the approved items. GDOT requires a long-term maintenance commitment for any landscape installed under the REBC Grant program. The REBC requires the use of Georgia Grown materials for projects.
