It's here again!
School buses will roll. Bells will ring. Hands will be raised for help.
It’s here again!
School buses will roll. Bells will ring. Hands will be raised for help.
Madison County starts its 2022-23 school year Monday, Aug. 1, with staff and teachers working hard this week to prepare for the return of just under 5,000 students.
There is freshman orientation this week, sixth-grade orientation, open house at all schools. School is starting slightly earlier this year than usual, and on a Monday, instead of the typical Friday.
“We’ll see how this year goes and make adjustments for next year if need be,” said Superintendent Michael Williams. “I think people will enjoy the time in October. The reason the calendar was voted on this way was I think people wanted a little longer of a fall break in October. And it may be a little bit of adjustment now, but I think in October students will enjoy the break at that time.”
To access parent resources, a district calendar and other information, visit madison.k12.ga.us.
