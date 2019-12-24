The citizens group that launched a few weeks ago over concerns about the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant’s use of creosote-treated railroad ties at its Colbert facility is continuing to grow.
The Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) held its first regular monthly meeting last week at the Madison County Library and about 50 people attended. The meeting was held to talk about accomplishments so far and to establish goals and committees to organize ways to further those goals.
MCCPC chairman Drago Tesanovich opened the meeting and he and board member Wendy Meehan noted that nearly 600 people have signed petitions so far to urge GRP to stop burning railroad ties. About 150 signs have been placed in yards around the county so far and most notably, Meehan said, dozens of people have contacted the board of commissioners, industrial authority members, the EPD and other officials, as well as sent letters to the editor to The Madison County Journal and other news outlets to make sure their voices are heard. Meehan also noted that violations reported by neighboring property owners had prompted the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) to issue several Notice of Violations (NOVs) to the plant.
“The EPD has made so many trips to the plant and seen these violations, so we need to continue to communicate with them,” Meehan said. “Concerned citizens are mobilized.”
The MCCPC held an informational meeting earlier in the month that was attended by about 200 people interested in hearing about the possible health threats presented by GRP.
A similar movement has been launched by citizens in neighboring Franklin County, where another GRP facility is in operation and has caused similar issues of noise, runoff and particulate matter in the air.
Meehan said the county commissioners appear to be listening to the group’s concerns and are discussing actions they can take to bring the plant in to compliance. She also noted that GRP and National Salvage, the company that sells the ties to the plant, have already made several changes, including moving the railroad tie operation inside the plant, but noted that the chipped ties are still stored outside where runoff from rain can still leech into nearby streams. She also pointed out that this move could also be a way to get the operation “out of sight” in the hope that things will calm down.
Meehan said she is concerned that workers may face greater health effects by being exposed to the ties being chipped inside.
Goals the group discussed include: stopping the plant from burning railroad ties as a fuel source, mitigating the plant’s noise and smell, continue efforts to educate the public and bring in new members and have water and emissions testing performed by a third party that is acceptable to the Coalition. Meehan said GRP is responsible for its own monitoring and had hired a company to do that for them and to send periodic reports to the EPD.
“We’d like to get independent testing done,” she said.
The Coalition also heard from a representative of Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League (BREDL), who explained that this is a group active in seven states in the southeast with a staff, board and chapters located throughout the region. She said if MCCPC decided to become a chapter of BREDL, it would be eligible to network with and receive support from other chapters facing similar problems in their communities, while maintaining its own independence and decision-making capabilities. She said BREDL could also offer advice and information about grants and ongoing lawsuits, as well as help make plans for future challenges.
Finally, the Coalition formed six action groups:
•Health (chaired by Dave Ramsey) – This group will monitor for illness clusters. document any health-related issues and reach out to local healthcare professionals for information.
•Petition (chaired by Gina Ward) – This committee will provide outreach including informational material, yard signs and presentations. Ward said she would also send out mass emails to those who signed up to receive Coalition information that will provide committee information.
•Research (chaired by Wendy Meehan) – Committee members will collect and summarize relevant scientific, health and legal information for the Coalition.
•Communication (chaired by David Vogel) – This committee will be charged with writing letters to the editor, drafting announcements and other media-related matters.
•Historian (chaired by Ruth Ann Tesanovich) - Members of this committee will be charged with saving and organizing all materials, including EPD violations, research articles, etc. and upload information to the MCCPC website.
Meehan said members will not be limited to serving on one committee and are always free to contribute ideas or information to the group as a whole.
“We want to keep the community informed on what we’ve done and are doing and we need your help,” vice-chair Gina Ward told those present. “We hope everyone interested in helping us can find their niche.”
Ward also said that a lot of people still don’t know about what is happening at the GRP plant, despite all the recent news.
“We need to let them know, so let’s get out there and tell them,” Ward said.
The Clean Power Coalition meets the third Thursday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Madison County Library. The next meetings are set for Jan. 16 and Feb. 20.
For more information on The Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC), go to madisoncleanpowercoaltion.com or email them at madcocpc@gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.