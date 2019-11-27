The Madison County Clean Power Coalition has announced plans for a public informational meeting on the possible risks of burning used railroad ties by Georgia Renewable Power's biomass power plant in Colbert.
The meeting will be held Dec. 5 at the Madison County High School from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The Clean Power Coalition was recently formed by local residents who are upset by the change in fuel being burned at the power plant to include used railroad ties. According to Colbert resident Cheryl Adams, “The smell and smoke seeps into my house, causes my eyes, throat, and lungs to burn, and gives me disorienting headaches.”
Health hazards now top the list of concerns for residents and they are concerned about creosote runoff from the stacked ties. The Georgia Environmental Department published notice of the proposed change in The Atlanta Journal Constitution but not in the newspaper of record for Madison County, The Madison County Journal. Local residents were unaware of the proposal until after the comment period expired.
Organizers plan to have three local scientists speak at the meeting. Wendy Meehan holds a Masters of Public Health degree and will contrast what the community was promised by Georgia Renewable Power with the present reality. Dave Ramsey, also with a Masters in Public Health, will talk about the potential hazards from biomass plants as described by the American Lung Association and other health organizations. Finally, David Vogel, with a Doctorate in Biophysics, will describe the volatile compounds that can be found in emissions from burning crossties. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
Madison County Clean Power Coalition members say they want residents of Madison County and surrounding counties to be aware of the health risks associated with living near a facility that burns railroad ties. According to Vogel, public pressure “may induce management of the plant to address some of these issues, but potential creosote emissions can only be eliminated by discontinuing use of the ties.” He adds that it is “illegal to burn used ties in the European Union, and in many other countries and states, and it was illegal in the U.S. from 2011 to 2016.”
