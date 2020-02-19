The Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) will meet at the Madison County Library, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. “The meeting will be a strategic planning meeting,” organizers said. “Lou Zeller from BREDL will moderate the meeting and he has specifically asked for lots of attendees.”
