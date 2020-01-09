The Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC) has scheduled meetings for Thursday, Jan. 16 and Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Madison County Library, Danielsville. Regular meetings will be held the third Thursday of each month, with future locations to be announced.
MCCPC is a group of citizens concerned about the health risks associated with the GRP Madison Biomass Plant and specifically, the burning of creosote treated railroad ties, organizers stated. Items on the Jan. 16 agenda include collecting petition signatures, future actions and a short question-and-answer session. The meetings are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.