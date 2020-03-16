Madison County Clerk of Superior Court Katie Cross released the following press release Monday regarding court services:
In accordance with the Declaration Order issued by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Harold D. Melton on March 14, 2020 and Order issued by Chief Judge Jeffery S. Malcom, Judge R. Chris Phelps, and Judge Lauren A. Watson of the Northern Judicial Circuit, Superior Courts, issued on March 16, 2020 all non-essential court services will be suspended until April 13, 2020.
Essential services of the Clerk of Superior Courts office include: where any immediate liberty or safety concern is present requiring the attention of the court, as soon as the court is available; criminal court search warrants, arrest warrants, initial appearances, and bond reviews; domestic abuse temporary protective orders and restraining orders, juvenile court delinquency detention hearings, and emergency removal matters; and mental health commitment hearings.
Criminal court appearances scheduled for March 30, 2020 and Civil court matters scheduled for April 1, 2020 will be rescheduled to a later date, and notices will be mailed out to all parties involved.
The Clerk of Superior Courts office will be staffed during regular business hours to answer phones, accept all civil court efilings, criminal court proceedings by mail, email, or fax, all real estate filings by efile or mail.
You may submit civil documents through PeachCourt: www.peachcourt.com
Real Estate documents through The Georgia Clerks Authority:
Or
CSC Recording: erecording.com
Or by mail.
Criminal documents by fax: 706-795-2209
Email: Katie.Cross@gsccca.org
Or by mail.
Please do not hesitate to contact my office with any questions or concerns and we will be happy to assist you in any way possible.
Thank you for your understanding,
Katie Cross
Clerk, Madison County Superior Court
706-795-6310
P.O. Box 247
Danielsville, Ga 30633
