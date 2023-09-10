The cities of Ila and Colbert will not hold municipal elections in November.
In Colbert, only the incumbents qualified for the positions of mayor and councilmember post 1. Tim Wyatt will continue to serve as mayor and Roger Fortson will continue to serve in the councilmember post 1 position. Michelle Cole was the only person to qualify to fill the councilmember post 2 position which was left vacant after Jonathan Pou resigned, so Cole will serve in post 2.
