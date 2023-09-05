Postponed due to inclement weather on Aug. 7, the City of Colbert approved its millage rate at a meeting on Aug. 24. The millage rate will remain the same for the next year. It is set at 2.69 for all property owners in city limits.
According to a city spokesperson, the millage rate will result in an increase in revenue for the city’s budget but the council and mayor have not had conversations about how those additional funds will be spent.
