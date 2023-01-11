He may have joked about getting death threats, but Colbert Mayor Tim Wyatt took no chances as he presided over an amended meeting agenda Monday night to ensure attendees could get home before the start of the College Football National Championship game.
A new homeowner on Fourth Street is the latest resident to complain about water run off in the city. Susan Moore says that heavy rains bring so much water in her yard that her septic system is unusable, often for days. Both run off from the near-by housing project above her house and poorly maintained ditches are causing the issue. The ditches are the responsibility of the city, but council members were unsure whether the water from the housing projects are the county or City of Danielsville, one of which owns the units.
