The City of Colbert has changed its June meeting to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 in the auditorium at the Old Colbert School (Colbert Municipal Complex).
Colbert City Hall Office will be closed Memorial Day, May 30. Wastepro will not pick up trash May 30 for the City of Colbert. Trash will be picked up on Tuesday.
