The Carlton City Council has set the date for their observance of Arbor Day as Feb. 22 at 10 A.M. at the Carlton City Limits sign on the west end of town. The council agreed Feb. 4 to purchase another dogwood tree and to mulch the planting area. Mayor Cynthia Hobbs informed the council that she hasn't heard back yet regarding quotes from the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant, which is slated to help the town with two street paving projects. Purchase of a new computer for city hall was tabled to get more information regarding warranty and monthly maintenance plan issues.
The railroad crossing at the intersection of old Hwy. 72 and 7th Street has seen three incidents of tractor-trailers hung up on it. The street slopes down steeply: the trucks are en route to the new Dollar General store, and their navigational systems are sending the drivers to the wrong turn.
After a brief discussion, the council agreed to take a cue from the Comer Feed Mill operation, which had a similar problem with snagged 18-wheelers on the railroad line, and put up signage. Mayor Hobbs will ask the Madison County Road Department for assistance with signs.
Before adjournment, the council went into closed session to discuss purchase of the Patsy Byrd property across the street from city hall. The property contains the century-old Carlton General Store, which is now dilapidated beyond repair after decades of vacancy.
