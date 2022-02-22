The Madison County Board of Education received a resignation from Angela McCarty, principal of Colbert Elementary School, effective at the end of the school year.
The school board is now seeking applications for the position.
The board met in closed session Monday evening, then approved the following personnel actions:
•Central office: hire Trey Wood as finance director, approve the transfer of Jermica Wynn as special education director
•Colbert Elementary: additional duties for paraprofessional Jennifer Brannon, hire Mary Hooker to replace A. Evans as a paraprofessional, approve Julia Jones as a long-term substitute for L. Herring from March 7 to May 27; hire Teri Roberts to replace S. Reynolds as a paraprofessional
•Comer Elementary: approve Naomi Cowart as a long-term substitute teacher for E. Youngblood from March 18 through May 23
•Hull-Sanford: approve Shaina Flowers as a long-term substitute for T. Wingate, April 11 through May 24
•Resignations were accepted from teachers Sarah Black, Misty Coley and trip bus driver Annette Blackmon.
•The board approved the superintendent’s recommendations for principals for 2022-23: Amanda Sailors, Comer Elementary; Deanna Bray, Danielsville Elementary; Michele Barrett, Early Learning Center; Theresa Bettis, Hull-Sanford Elementary; Missy Andrews, Ila Elementary; Jamie Dixon, Madison County High School; and Georgie Bullock.
