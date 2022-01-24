A Madison County fire has been ruled an arson.
The fire occurred at approximately 6:22 a.m., Jan. 20 on Childers Road, completely destroying the 20-year-old, 2,300-square-foot residence.
“The property was owned by an Atlanta resident and was being used as a weekend home,” said Georgia Insurance Commissioner John F. King. “The owner was not home at the time of the fire.”
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Colbert and Hull Fire Departments with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home had cameras installed on the inside and outside of the home. Around 4:51 a.m., a male is seen at the residence. It’s believed the man started a fire in the home after gaining entry through a window at the residence.
Anyone with information about this Madison County fire is invited to call the state Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.
