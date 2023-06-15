Colbert may be known for its parade and food on the Fourth of July, but the city is hoping for a different kind of celebration this year.
It has been working on a new city library for months and the room is near completion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 10:05 am
Colbert may be known for its parade and food on the Fourth of July, but the city is hoping for a different kind of celebration this year.
It has been working on a new city library for months and the room is near completion.
At last week’s city council meeting, the council approved the ordinance to establish the library, which is required by state statute.
Flo Hix, Colbert resident who has been helping to plan the library, reported the new library is 98% complete, with lighting, furniture and placing books on shelves as the final tasks to complete before its opening.
The hope is to have the library open during the July 4 festivities.
Hix has high hopes for the future of the library space, listing computers, tutoring and other community services that could be good additions for uses within it.
Currently, no hours are set for the library. However, the tentative hours are the same as City Hall. According to Hix, more hours could be added with volunteer workers. Citizens wishing to volunteer at the new library may contact the Colbert City Hall.
Also during the city council meeting, councilmember Jonathan Pou submitted his letter of resignation. Pou stepped in to serve as acting mayor last year when long-time mayor Chis Peck resigned. He has also served the county as a member of the Madison County Recreation Board.
In other business, it was reported that the construction of the new fire station requires the reconfiguring of the small street along the back side of the building. To avoid confusion, Old Pickard Avenue has been renamed “Cannery Avenue.” The new street name celebrates the history and use of the old building on the short street.
The Colbert City Council meets at the City Hall Auditorium on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. July’s meeting is canceled due to the July 4 holiday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.