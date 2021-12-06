A Colbert man has been charged with murder after being indicted by a county grand jury for selling illegal drugs to a Colbert woman who ultimately died after overdosing on those drugs.
Tivaro Tyquan Cooper, 35, is being held in the Madison County jail on one count of murder, along with driving while his license was suspended or revoked and felony attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
Captain Jimmy Patton said Ashley Gilbert, 34, died of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl on Sept. 3, 2021.
He said investigators used digital (phone) and other evidence to form a link between Gilbert and Cooper, who allegedly sold her the drugs the night before her death. Patton said it was obvious from reviewing the evidence that the two were acquaintances and that Cooper had also made previous drug sales to Gilbert.
After a presentation of the evidence Patton said the grand jury agreed to indict Cooper for the murder.
Patton said the investigation took several months to complete and is the first time county investigators have been able to make a direct link such as this from a drug sale to an overdose death.
Drug overdoses have been increasing in the county, with much of it related to the use of fentanyl, which is sometimes added to substances such as heroin to increase the “high” a user experiences, he said.
