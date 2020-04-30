A Colbert man was arrested on family violence charges last week.
Robert Mitchell Rowland, 54, was charged with criminal trespass family violence, simple battery family violence, two counts of a probation violation and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to Goss Lane on April 21 regarding a domestic dispute. When he arrived he saw a woman run out of the house. The woman told him that “he” (Rowland) just ran back behind the house. Bennett spotted Rowland running through a field and ran after him calling for him to stop. He eventually stopped and Bennett handcuffed him on the ground and placed him in his patrol car.
The woman told Bennett that she and Rowland were sitting outside with his father and he told they were going to the store and she said she didn’t want to go. Rowland got upset at that and began throwing beer cans.
Rowland then allegedly grabbed the woman by her breast and threw her into some mesh where she cut her index finger.
She then ran inside and locked him out, hiding in the bathroom until Bennett arrived.
Rowland’s father said his son was trying to kick the door in and yelled that if she called the cops he would kill her.
The woman said this wasn’t the first time he had done something like this.
Other arrests on file last week included:
•Daiquan Jamariye Brown, 19, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Kenothy Leroy Brown, 19, Canon, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony), improper passing, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and reckless driving. (Comer PD)
•Bobby Lawrence Dawa Cordell, 26, Hull, acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving with no license on person, expired or no registration or title, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of methamphetamine, speeding and taillights maintenance.
•Randal Lee Daniel, 35, Colbert, failure to drive within a single lane, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, receipt possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Damond LaDean Hewell, 38, Hull, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jennifer Ann Honiotes, 40, Danielsville, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Christopher Eugene Nixon, 22, Hull, first degree forgery.
•Jermores Leon Ridgeway, 17, Athens, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
•Randy Randolph Thomas, 30, Elberton, probation violation.
•Shyricus Kendron Thornton, 24, Hartwell, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Timothy Alan Trammell, 24, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Heather Nicole Vaughn, 36, Comer, DUI/drugs, failure to drive within a single lane, improper tag display, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and three counts of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•James Jared Wills, 48, Jefferson, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, DUI/multiple substances, following too closely, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession of methamphetamine and too fast for conditions.
•Madelin Gonzalez, 54, Winterville, driving while license suspended or revoked, distracted driving and marijuana possession less than one ounce. (Danielsville PD)
•Walter Howard Leachman, 46, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Melboris Larapheal Mitchell, 32, Athens, failure to appeart.
•Travis Lamar Parks, 36, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony, fourth or subsequent offense). Danielsville PD
