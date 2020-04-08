Madison County’s Colbert MedLink is among 35 Georgia health centers scheduled to receive federal assistance to combat COVID-19, according to a press release issued today by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Colbert MedLink will receive $1,546,310, according to the HHS list. A total of $31,864,480 is being directed to the 35 centers.
“Health center awardees in Georgia may use these funds to help their communities detect coronavirus; prevent, diagnose, and treat COVID-19; and maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels to address this public health emergency,” the press release stated.
The Journal reached out to Colbert MedLink for comment and will post that when received.
For a list of funding recipients, use the following link, then click on Georgia.
https://bphc.hrsa.gov/emergency-response/coronavirus-cares-FY2020-awards
