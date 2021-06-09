Colbert will celebrate Independence Day with a parade only at 9 a.m., Saturday, July 3, with the theme, “Brought to You by the Red, White and Blue.”
Colbert celebrated its first of fifty Independence Day celebrations in 1969, when it began with a small group of citizens planning a barbecue. Over the years, the parade grew and other activities were added and it has become one of the largest Independence Day Celebrations in northeast Georgia.
Last year brought many changes and all activities were canceled due to COVID-19, but with great anticipation of continuing this year, the leaders of the clubs, together with Mayor Chris Peck and the council, decided to have a parade only.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the Colbert Municipal Building (located at the old Colbert Elementary School). The Colbert Volunteer Fire Department, together with other volunteers will be on hand to organize the parade. Anyone who would like to participate should contact city hall at 706-788-2311, email cityhall@colbertgeorgia.com or call Jody Gilliam at 706-614-0375 or email jodylee289@gmail.com.
Participants are asked to be at the line-up by 7:30 and no later than 8 am July 3.
“Bring your family, your lawn chairs and your own snacks and join us in celebration of our great country and the freedoms we have as a nation,” organizers said. “Let’s make this a great year of celebration! God bless the USA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.